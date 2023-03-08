Ukraine, Russia exchange more than 200 prisoners of war

Kiev/Moscow, March 8, (dpa/GNA) – More than 200 prisoners of war were released from captivity, in an exchange between Russia and Ukraine.

About 90 captured Russian soldiers will be released by Ukraine and flown to Moscow for medical treatment, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

In Kiev, the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak, said 130 Ukrainian soldiers have returned from Russian captivity.

Yermak said the released prisoners, included 87 defenders of the port city of Mariupol, which has now been under Russian occupation for 10 months, and another 35 soldiers captured near Bakhmut and Soledar in eastern Ukraine.

The two countries have repeatedly exchanged soldiers, since Russia launched its full-scale military invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

According to the Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets, a total of 1,993 Ukrainians have returned from Russian captivity. Russian officials did not immediately provide figures about the total number of released Russians.

GNA

