Two Italian air force pilots die in training collision

Rome, March 8, (dpa/GNA) – Two Italian air force pilots died, when their light aircraft collided during a training flight over Guidonia Montecelio, to the east of Rome, the air force reported on Tuesday.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known.

Photographs and videos taken of the accident, showed one of the planes crashing onto a parked car on a road between houses. The car burst into flames. The second plane fell on open ground, with only smoking wreckage to be seen.

Police and emergency services were at the scene immediately. They reported no further injuries.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed shock. “On behalf of the government, I would like to express my deep sympathy to the families, colleagues of 60 Squadron and the air force. Our prayers are with them,” she said in a statement.

GNA

