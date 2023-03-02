Two health facilities in Kpone-Katamanso Municipality receive support  

By Isaac Newton Tetteh

Kpone (Near Tema), March 2, GNA – Two Health Facilities in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality have received a Polytank each donated by the Gold Recovery Company Limited a publicly listed company within the Kpone Industrial enclave to aid health delivery at the facilities.

The facilities were Kpone Clinic and the Bediako Community Health Provision Service (CHPS) in the Nmlitsakpo Electoral Area all in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality.

Dr. Esther Priscilla Biamah-Danquah, Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Health Director, who received the donation on behalf of the two centres, expressed profound gratitude for the gesture.

She noted that the Polytank arrived at the time the health facility needed it most and pledged that it would be put to good use to serve the purpose for why it was procured.

Dr. Biamah-Danquah appealed to other organisations to assist the municipal health directorate with their needs to improve on health delivery in the municipality.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency after the donation, Mr Richard Kushitor, Plant Manager of the Company, stated that the company did not exist to only make profit but had a responsibility to impact positively on the lives of people within its catchment area.

Mr. Kushitor added that the company had prioritized health and education hence the move to equip the Kpone Health centre with the water reservoirs based on the request made by the Municipal Health Directorate.

He said the company had already carried out some renovation at the health facility to enhance proper health delivery services to the people.

He said the reservoir would impact hygiene at the facility, adding that, handwashing and frequent cleaning of the facility would be a daily routine.

