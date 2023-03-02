EP Church inducts new Executives into office  

By Ibrahim Bah AbdulRahman

Tema, March. 02, GNA – The Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Ghana Meridian Presbytery Men’s Fellowship has inducted new Executive Council Members into Office at the Divine Victory Chapel in Teshie to steer affairs for the next year.

They were: Mr. Samuel Akoetey, President; Mr Raymond Atadze, Vice President; Mr. Edward Agbesi Mottey, Secretary; and Mr Wisdom K. Togoh, Assistant Secretary.

Others were: Mr. Gideon Kofi Tegbey, Organizing Secretary; Mr. Evans Fowofoo Agbeehia, Financial Secretary; Mr. Albert Ahey, Ex-Officio; Mr. Afenu Mensah Mikafui, Chaplain; Mr. Bernard Afari-Mote, Welfare officer; and Mr. Bismarck Elorm Tsevi, Treasurer.

The EP Church Meridian Presbytery covers La, Teshie, Nungua, Tema, Ashaiman, Kpone, Ada, Dodowa, Adenta, and Madina.

The Reverend T. S. K. Ablordeppey who conducted the induction service which was on the theme: “Overcoming Temptation,” advised the new elected leaders not to be self-centred in the discharge of their duties.

He said the executives were appointed by God and should keep their eyes open and be transparent to finish the race.

He assured the new executives that God who had lifted them and would help them deliver on their mandate successfully.

“Back your actions with prayers, provide good leadership traits, and be humble in serving God and man,” he added.

Rev. Ablordeppey tasked the church to support the new executives with prayers, and a good heart filled with Holy Ghost for integrity to continue to prevail in their works as a whole.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Akoetey expressed gratitude to God and the Church for giving them the opportunity to continue the marathon in serving God.

He said the new executives consider the responsibilities entrusted into their hands as a call by God to lead the men in the Presbytery emphasizing that “my colleagues and I humbly submit ourselves to this noble call”.

Mr. Akoetey who is also the Director for Business Development at the Center of Greater Impact Africa re-affirms the Church’s commitment to create an innovative way and build on each other’s strengths for progress and development.

He called for the strengthening of state and church relationships to ensure the church contributes effectively to the development of the nation.

