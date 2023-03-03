Togolese delegation to grace 66th Independence Day at Kadjebi

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), March 3, GNA – The District Chief Executives (DCE) for Wawa One and Two and Akebou in the Republic of Togo are expected to grace the 66th Independence Day in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region.

This is to deepen the diplomatic ties between Kadjebi and the two Districts in the Republic of Togo.

Mr. Wilson Kwami Agbanyo, Kadjebi DCE disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), in an interview at Kadjebi.

Mr. Eric Kessie, Kadjebi District Senior High Schools Co-ordinator and a Planning Committee Member told GNA that a total of 1,095 students from 16 schools in the district are expected to participate in the match pass at Ahamansu, a farming community in the district.

This includes 32 Contingents, 30 members in a contingent totaling 960 students plus 135 others.

Mr. Kessie said that Kadjebi-Asato Senior High School (KASEC) CADET, Dodi-Papase Senior High Technical School (DOPASS) CADET and a cultural troop from KASEC would also be there to entertain guests.

In Ghana’s 65th Independence Day parade held at Kadjebi on March 6, 2022, Mr. Assamoi Yao Oga and Mr. Bosiade Kojo Francois, Maire for Wawa 1 and 2 from the Republic of Togo attended as Special Guests.

GNA

