The General Post Office, Accra

Accra, March 29, GNA – The General Post Office is one of the historic architectural buildings from the colonial era in Accra.

It was built in 1880 for the postal service which was established in the then thriving commercial and administrative capital in the British colony, the Gold Coast.

Located on the Asafoatse Nettey Road in Ashiedu Keteke Sub-Metro and the Odododiodoo Constituency, the building sits right in the heart of Accra’s central business district. It is located about 300 hundred metres away from the Central Bank (Bank of Ghana), and 100 metres from the Standard Chartered and Absa (Barclays) Banks respectively.

Before the mobile phone, email and wireless broadband internet became common technologies in Ghanaian offices, educational institutions and homes, the General Post Office was a bustling place.

Today, the building forms part of a complex that has served as the head office of the Ghana Post Company.

The colonial architecture, which once housed a small philately office on its northern side off the Asafoatse Nettey street, is a favourite spot for tourists.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

