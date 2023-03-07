Speaker Bagbin and past speakers commiserate with Speaker Mike Oquaye

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, March 07, GNA – Mr Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament, has led a delegation of former Speakers of Parliament and other dignitaries to commiserate with Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, his predecessor on the passing of his wife, late Major Alberta Oquaye (rtd), at his residence in Accra.

Mr Bagbin was accompanied by Madam Joyce Adeline Bamford-Addo and Mr Edward Doe Adjaho, both former Speakers of Parliament.

Other notables were Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, Minority Leader; Mr Cyril Nsiah, the Clerk-to-Parliament and Mr Richard Acheampong, Head of Speaker’s Office.

Correspondingly, there was a constitutional expert and political leader, Prof. Nana S. K. B. Asante, and Madam Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, Chief Executive of the Ga East Municipal Assembly.

Prof Oquaye lost his wife late Major (rtd) Alberta Adwoa Boatemaa Oquaye, in the early hours of Saturday, March 05, 2023, the family confirmed on Sunday.

Mr Mike Oquaye Jnr, Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Free Zones Authority in a Facebook post on Sunday wrote: “It is with deep sorrow that I have to convey the news of the sudden passing of our mother; Maj. Rtd. Alberta Adwoa Boatemaa Oquaye.”

“Let us all kindly pray for her husband and our father Rt. Hon. Prof. Oquaye… and the entire family. Damrifa Due. Ya wor ojogban,” the post read.

The late Mrs Oquaye was a retired nursing officer at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

She was 88.

In his address, Mr Bagbin said it was gratifying that Prof. Oquaye and his family had the opportunity to stay by the side of his wife and did everything they could, both at home and abroad, to give her the best medical care.

He said: “If at this time God has decided to call back his beloved daughter, we can only say thanks be to God.”

Mr Bagbin commended his predecessor for standing beside his dear wife during trying times, saying “truly, I have learnt a lot from the show of unparalleled love to a dear one.”

The Speaker acknowledged how he, as Deputy Speaker, learnt so much under the feet of Prof. Oquaye from 2017 to 2020, especially in how to manage the House.

“Your record and legacy are there for all to see,” he said.

Further, he expressed the support of the entire Parliament and other former Speakers towards a befitting resting place for the late Major (rtd) Alberta Adwoa Boatemaa Oquaye.

“We want to assure you that the whole Parliament will be with you, and we will together not mourn but celebrate the life of our dear one,” he said.

On his part, Prof. Oquaye said it had never happened in the history of Ghana that a former Speaker of Parliament, Mrs Bamford-Addo, would work with two Deputy Speakers for the first Deputy Speaker to succeed her and thereafter a Second Deputy Speaker to follow.

“So, we are grateful as a family for your hearing of this matter and coming,” he said.

Prof Oquaye recalled how Mr Bagbin had good relations with his wife.

Prof. Oquaye said his late wife also had good relations with former Speakers Mrs Bamford-Addo and Mr Adjaho.

Late Major (rtd) Alberta Adwoa Boatema Oquaye enrolled in the Ghana Army as a nurse (GH 767) after training in the UK as a nurse/midwife and training at the Ghana Military Academy.

Her considerable experience in England impacted positively her performance, and she served the nation in Kumasi, Sunyani, Tamale and Accra.

She worked in the theatre of the 37 Military Hospital, in the midwifery department and ended her career as the in-charge of the Special Officers Ward where every Head of State, at any given time, had a reserved suite.

On August 2, 2013, at a special military ceremony, she was given ‘The Outstanding Military Nightingale Award for her services to the nation and the military”.

On retirement, Major Oquaye (retd) served in India as the spouse of the High Commissioner of Ghana.

When they returned home, the husband was appointed Minister of State.

In her last four years in the public light, she was the versatile wife of the Speaker of the Seventh Parliament.

She was the escort of the present Queen Consort of England from Kotoka Airport when she visited Ghana with the present King Charles III in November 2018.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

