Sixth Edition of Ambassador for a Day Initiative Focuses on Gender Equality

Sofia, March 13 (BTA/GNA) – This year’s edition of the Ambassador for a Day initiative focused on gender equality. The three winners of the competition – Esperansa Naydenova from Vulchedrum, Ipek Kyoseibish [name might be misspelled] from Ruse, and Niya Georgieva from Pernik – got to experience a day in the life of an ambassador after submitting a short essay on how they would promote equality between men and women in Bulgaria.

The winners took part in the everyday work of British Ambassador Rob Dixon and Vice President Iliana Iotova. They met with Deputy Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova, representatives of UNICEF and Animus Association, and the Ambassadors of Ireland, Albania, Finland, and Pakistan. They took a course in leadership skills.

Welcoming the three winners at the President’s Administration building, Vice President Iotova told them to not be afraid of defending their positions even when faced with resistance and disapproval. “Be more confident in yourselves, only in that way will you achieve the change for the better that we are all striving towards,” Iotova said, as quoted by the President’s press secretariat. Education is at the basis of the road to development, she added.

The Ambassador for a Day campaign is a flagship initiative of the British Embassy in Sofia, launched in 2018 to encourage young girls to develop their potential and share their views on current issues. Ambassador for a Day is a national essay competition for girls between the ages of 14 and 18. The participants in the competition come from all over Bulgaria and have the opportunity to spend a day with leaders from around the world who represent their countries at the highest level.

BTA/GNA

