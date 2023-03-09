Sarkodie, Edem heap praises on Ghanaian rap legend Okra Tom Dawidi  

By Simon Asare

Accra, March 9, GNA – Ghanaian music superstar Sarkodie has described Okra Tom Dawidi as a “top guy” considering his exploits in the early days of Ghanaian rap music.



Okra Tom Dawidi is considered one of the trailblazers who sparked “Kasahari” rap vibes in Ghana, with numerous hit singles to his credit.



The songs of Okra, were often referred to as the “Kasaharilist,” still echo in mainstream media, having won numerous lifetime achievement awards.



Sarkodie and Edem, in a social media post on Wednesday, lauded Okra Dawidi as one of Ghana’s greatest music icons, with some netizens also praising Okra’s efforts.



Okra who is now a business mogul, in response to the praises from Sarkodie and Edem, was grateful to them for their recognition and was happy about how far they had come in their respective careers.



“It feels great to get these commendations from Sarkodie and Edem, and I really appreciate their efforts in pushing Ghanaian rap to the next level.



“As one of the pioneers of Ghanaian trap music, I am pleased with their progress, and together we can help push Ghanaian music further on the international stage,” he said in an interview.



In recent months, Okra dropped the video of his song “You No Get Money,” featuring Reggie Rockstone, which is available on YouTube.

