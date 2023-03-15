Rural folks trained on social protection schemes in Gushegu   

By Sulemana Zakaria

Gushegu (N/R), March 15, GNA – A two-day training on social protection schemes’ advocacy and access, has been held for stakeholders in the Gushegu Municipality of the Northern Region.

It was to improve rural people’s awareness on social protection schemes, enhance more women, people living with disabilities and vulnerable groups’ access to quality social protection programmes.

It was also to contribute to discussions leading to shaping policy decision on improving access to such schemes.

Participants included representatives from the Planning Unit of the Gushegu Municipal Assembly, Department of Social Welfare and Community Development, National Health Insurance Authority, Assembly Members, media practitioners amongst other community groups.

The training, which was in line with the Northern Ghana Integrated Development Project (NGIDP), was organised by Urbanet, ActionAid Ghana, and Tree Aid, and funded by the European Union.

Topics treated during the training included social protection laws and policies, social protection interventions including NHIS, LEAP, media advocacy for social protection amongst others.

Mr Osman Musah, Gushegu Municipal Coordinating Director, reading a speech on behalf of the Gushegu Municipal Chief Executive during the training at Gushegu, assured of the Assembly’s support for the NGIDP to ensure success.

He appealed to traditional authorities, women groups, farmers and farmer networks in the area to work together to sustain the gains made under the project.

Madam Rubi Osman, Gushegu Municipal Director of Department of Social Welfare explained who qualified for LEAP and how payment was made, saying, the programme was to support people who had no form of support, and productive capacity.

GNA

