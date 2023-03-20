Ricketts-Hagan files nomination to contest Cape Coast South seat for fifth time

By Victoria Agyemang

Cape Coast, March 20, GNA – Mr George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Cape Coast South Constituency has filed his nomination to contest the upcoming primaries for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr Ricketts-Hagan, who is contesting the seat for the fifth time but had won three times, was accompanied by a team of delegates and supporters to the party’s regional office to submit his forms.

He charged the delegates to rally behind him to win the seat not only for NDC, but for the future generation.

The Cape Coast South seat, he noted, was for the NDC and no other party could snatch it from them, adding that the 2024 election would be won with experience and not experiment.

The incumbent MP said his motive was to retain the seat and improve the economic fortunes of Ghanaians.

He urged his contenders to conduct a clean and decent campaign devoid of insults to avoid dwindling the fortunes of the party in the 2024 polls.

Mr Ricketts-Hagan called for unity, peace, and harmony amongst the party, adding that all efforts and energies should be saved for the general election for the party to win the presidential election in 2024.

The incumbent MP would be contesting Mr George Perry Atta-Mensah, a musician and Mr Thomas Hughes Amissah, an Auditor.

GNA

