Persons With Disability in Kadjebi receive support from Disability fund

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), March 20, GNA – A total of 33 Persons with Disability (PWDs) in the Kadjebi District have received financial support from the three per cent share of the District Assemblies’ Common Fund (DACF).

An amount of GH¢89,199 was distributed to improve their economic, financial aid and human resource base of PWDs.

At the ceremony at Kadjebi in the Oti Region, Mr Wilson Kwami Agbanyo, Kadjebi District Chief Executive (DCE) said 16 PWDs received support to the tune of GH¢20,723 to further their education to develop their skills and knowledge to succeed in life.

He said 13 others too received GH¢32,500 aid to engage in specialised enterprises and hoped the beneficiaries would use the fund for the resources they needed to start and grow their businesses and become economically independent.

The DCE said four PWDs also received GH¢13,976 to enable them access quality healthcare and address their health challenges.

Mr. Agbanyo disclosed that GH¢22,000 had also been given to the Ghana Federation of Disability (GFD) and the Ghana Blind Union (GBU) to help in the organisation of their Zonal and District elections and training.

He said in the past, the fund was solely applied to recurrent expenditure, but since 2017 the narrative changed to the providing of entrepreneurial, business, and financial support to economically empower PWDs to break the poverty cycle and take them out of poverty and out of street.

The DCE said the Assembly would continue to work for the good, interest and welfare of the PWDs in the District.

Mr. Isaac Robson Klu, Kadjebi District Director of Social Welfare and Community Development advised the beneficiaries to put the monies to effective use to achieve its intended purpose.

He added that “there is no justification for increments of the fund if purpose is defeated”.

He asked them to seek advice when they are facing challenges.

Mr Richard Tabiri, a beneficiary, thanked the government for their support and pledged to put the money to effective use.

GNA

