Retirees advised to choose healthy lifestyles to live long

By Regina Benneh

Odumase (B/R), March 12, GNA – The state needs to tap into the rich experience of retirees to enhance development, hence the importance for them to be mindful of their health to live long and contribute their quota for a better Ghana.

Having regular medical check-ups and exercising must be important lifestyle choices by everyone, especially the retiree, for increased life expectancy so as to impart knowledge to the younger generation.

Mr Ransford Antwi, a businessman and Chief Executive Officer of Suncity Radio, a local FM station in Sunyani, gave the advice at a get-together organised for old football players in the Bono and Ahafo (B/A) regions at Odumase in the Sunyani West Municipality.

He said he organised the programme with the support of friends to show gratitude to the old footballers for their dedicated service to the two regions through sports.

Alhaji Alhassan Mayanka, a patron of the B/A Retired Footballers Association, on behalf of members, commended Mr Antwi and the other sponsors of the event for their humanitarian services to society.

“Our doors are always opened for counseling and advisory services to the young and upcoming footballers and for the general progress of the society,” he said.

Mr Louis Joe Derchie, Vice-President, Ashanti Regional Retired Footballers Association, and a former goalkeeper of B/A United, appealed to philanthropist and benevolent organisations in other regions to emulate “this great gesture” and do same for retirees in their respective regions.

As part of the programme, all members of the Association were enrolled onto the National Health Insurance Scheme.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

