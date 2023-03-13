Promotion of Economic and Social Development to hold conference on Morocco as Economic Hub

Accra, March 12, GNA – The Promotion of Economic and Social Development (PDES), a non-profit organization, is organizing a conference under the theme “Morocco as an economic hub between Africa and the world”.

PDES, created in 2013 and based in Geneva, is endowed with ECOSOC status with the Council Economic and Social Development of the United Nations, aims to promote the development of economic and social development of least developed countries (LDCs), developing countries (DCs) and emerging markets, the strengthening of North-South/South-South cooperation, as well as the coordination of public-private partnerships (PPP) for economic and social development in Africa.

To promote an economic take-off of the African continent, PDES is organizing a conference under the theme “Morocco as an economic hub between Africa and the world”, to highlight the progress and development of Morocco in recent years. This event focuses on the socio-economic opportunities that could be granted to Africa through Morocco as an international hub.

This conference will take place on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. in Geneva, on the sidelines of the 52nd session of the human right, which commemorates the thirty-fifth anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of the United Nations on the right to development.

The conference will be moderated by Mr. Noureddine OBBAD, author and expert on sustainable development, with the participation of a panel of stakeholders, experts in economics, politics, and development strategies, including Mr. Christophe Pierre de Figuieredo; President of the Swiss Chamber of Commerce in Morocco, Mr. Alain Jourdan: General Secretary of the Geostrategic Observatory of Geneva, Mr. Amada Adjoumai; Head of Executive Search Switzerland at Global Mind Search, and Mr. Pablo Demierre is the founder of the Swiss Diplomacy Student Association (SDSA).

Africa is a strategic imperative. Some African countries are experiencing clear economic dynamism and seem destined to become the drivers of the development of the African continent to form the front runners of the African lions for the development of the continent.

Morocco, strong in its African identity, conceals many energies and potentialities that allow it to create favourable conditions of impetus and development for the African continent.

It has the assets to play “a role of locomotive for a harmonious co-emergence of continent” and become a future industrial Hub of integration towards structural changes in disseminating integrated and complementary investment opportunities between Africa and the rest of the world.

The Kingdom of Morocco has bold ambitions for itself, and therefore for Africa, and is one of the driving forces, in the dynamics of the collective spirit, to take up the challenges for the prosperity of the African continent.

Morocco can be the initiator of African development for economic recovery and give hope to all the countries of Africa.

