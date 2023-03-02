President Akufo-Addo congratulates Nigeria’s President-elect

Accra, March 02, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has congratulated Nigeria’s Presiden-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his victory in his country’s presidential election of Saturday, 27th February.

“President-elect Bola Tinubu’s victory has ensured that the ruling APC Government has been given four more years to continue in office, which, I am hopeful, will go a long way to enhancing the quality of governance, the rule of law and the performance of the Nigerian economy.

“It is my expectation that the President-elect would continue in the stead of past Nigerian leaders, and deepen even further the strong friendship that exists between Nigeria and Ghana, which has been based on a shared agenda of freedom, development, security, progress and prosperity,” the President stated, in a Facebook post, on Thursday.

He commended the presidential candidates of the Peoples’ Democratic Party and the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, respectively, for their vigorous, well-fought campaigns.

“I am confident that their reactions to the results of the election will reinforce the boundaries of Nigerian democracy, and consolidate the peace and stability of Nigeria, Africa’s giant”, President Nana Akufo-Addo noted.

He said it was his expectation that: “The President-elect would continue in the stead of past Nigerian leaders, and deepen even further the strong friendship that exists between Nigeria and Ghana, which has been based on a shared agenda of freedom, development, security, progress and prosperity.”

“Warm congratulations, once again, to President-elect Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu, and to the people of Nigeria.

“Best wishes for his and Nigeria’s success,” President Nana Akufo-Addo noted.

Tinubu, 70, won the presidency of Africa’s most populous nation with 8.8 million votes, according to final election results.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

