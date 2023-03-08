Photos: President Akufo-Addo delivers 2023 State of the Nation Address

Accra, March 8, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, March 8 delivered his annual State of the Nation address to Parliament as mandated by Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution.

The President said that Ghana had made enough progress in the past six years despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia war in Ukraine.

“This progress could be seen across the different sectors of the economy including infrastructure, health, security, agriculture, tourism, mining and the petroleum sector,” he added.

