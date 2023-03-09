Over 50 youth trained in aquaculture 

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Ada, March 9, GNA – Over 50 youth across the country have been trained in fish farming in Ada by Fish Hub Ghana in collaboration with World Fish.

The initiative dubbed “Promoting Sustainable Cage Aquaculture in West Africa,” (ProCASWA) was supported by Ada Tilapia and Sports Festival Team.

The participants, who were drawn from Ada, Ningo, Dambai and Accra, were taken through topics, including types of fish farming, feeding technics, types of cages or ponds, security for your farm, controlling diseases, and germs and water hygiene and treatments

Mr. Yaw Vandyke, Director of the Fish Hub Ghana, said the project was to empower and transform the livelihoods of smallholder farmers in West Africa through enhanced Sino-Afro application of knowledge, sustainable technologies, and expertise in cage aquaculture.

He said it was also to empower rural communities through sustainable cage culture and enhance employment, incomes, and nutritional status of rural households through productive and sustainable cage farming in water bodies.

He said it was also to establish linkages and partnerships for improved rural entrepreneurship and livelihoods.

Dr. Jemimah Etornam Kassah, a Scientist and Aquaculture Professional, who spoke on cage setup and how to provide security for fish using bed nets, said there was a need for fish farmers to protect their fish ponds with protective nets.

She said the protective nets, which was located outside the pond protected foreign materials and other animals from entering it.

Dr Kassah, who is also a Lecturer at the University of Education, Winneba, said the net must be adequately weighed for the stability of the cage.

Mr. Francis Teye Togbenu, one of the beneficiaries of the programme, thanked the organizers and said what he learnt was going a long way to help him invest more in fish farming.

