Odartey Lamptey vows to recapture Weija-Gbawe constituency for NDC

By Francis Ntow

Accra, March 23, GNA – Mr Felix Odartey Lamptey, a former Constituency Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has vowed to win the Weija-Gbawe seat for the party if elected in the upcoming primaries for the 2024 parliamentary elections.

He pledged to mobilise the grassroots enthusiasm and potential of the entire Party, communicate effectively policy alternatives and solutions of the NDC, and mount a massive campaign to assure the Party’s victory in the 2024 elections.

Tina Naa Ayeley Mensah of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) currently holds the seat.

She won the 2020 parliamentary elections with 58.1 per cent of the total votes cast over her primary rival, Cleland Nii Ayaa Ayison of the NDC, who had 39.9 per cent of the votes, and four other candidates.

“I will offer a unifying and visionary leadership that will ensure we formulate, coordinate and implement policies and programmes that will make the NDC the obvious alternative to enable us capture the seat,” Mr Lamptey, said.

He made this statement after submitting his nomination forms at the Party’s constituency office in Gbawe on Monday, March 20, which was followed with his campaign launch for the NDC primaries, scheduled for May 13, 2023.

Mr Lamptey, who described himself as a grassroots person, said, with a win in the NDC primaries this year, he would embark on a house-to-house campaign until June 2024, and hope to meet at least 70,000 constituents.

He said that would ensure that the Party’s message for the 2024 elections reached everyone in the constituency and gained the support and votes of floating voters too.

“I am the only candidate who knows your branch and knows your polling station. I am the only candidate who has a relationship with the community,” he said to loud cheers from teaming supporters at the launch of his campaign.

Mr Lamptey, who is seeking to be in Parliament for the first time, promised to sustain a contribution of GHS1,000 every month into the Party’s constituency welfare fund to improve the lives of indigenes and Party members.

