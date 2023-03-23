NDC Primaries: Six aspirants to contest in Anloga Constituency

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Anloga (VR), March 23, GNA – A total of six out of eight aspirants have filed to contest in the Parliamentary Primary election in the Anloga Constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

They include Mr Richard Kwame Sefe, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Bright Edward Demordzi, Mr Ivan Yao Akrobotu, a businessperson, Mr Joseph Kpogo Agbeko, and Miss Emelia Dela Goldheart.

The other two aspirants, who could not file to contest, were Mr James Tameklo and Mr Godwin Dela Tetevi.

Mr Richard Kwame Sefe, in an interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA) after filing his nominations, said he was confident the delegates would give him another term to continue with the development projects in the constituency.

“I have been doing a lot for my people in the areas of education, health, infrastructure, social intervention programmes, sports, among others to alleviate the challenges facing my constituents,” he said.

Other candidates were hopeful they would win the hearts of delegates and lead the party to victory in the 2024 general election.

Mr Mawuli Sugar Anthonio, the Anloga Constituency Communication Officer, on his part, said, “all went smoothly during the filing processes, and we are expecting the same atmosphere during the vetting period.”

He urged the delegates to elect a competent and hardworking leader who would help wrestle power from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“We need a strong person who can lead us to overthrow the ruling party and regain power in 2024,” he said.

The election of Parliamentary candidates is expected to take place on Saturday, May 13.

