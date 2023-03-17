Nyaho Medical Centre receives Presidential Award for contributions to Covid-19 fight

Accra, March 17, GNA – The Nyaho Medical Centre has been honoured at the National Honours and Awards ceremony for its distinguished and outstanding contributions towards the fight against COVID-19.

The award, presented by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, was conferred on the Centre in recognition of it’s exemplary gestures and critical role played in laboratory testing and management of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The special awards ceremony was set up to recognise distinguished individuals and deserving institutions for their various roles played during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Receiving the award on behalf of the Managing Director, Dr. Elikem Tamakloe, Dr. Victoria Lokko, the Medical Director of the Centre, said: “We are truly honoured to receive this award, which is testament to the dedication and hard work of all our employees.

“Without this team of amazing people, we would not be here today. I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the able and visionary leadership of our Managing Director, our shareholders, and our Board of Directors, for their guidance and support.”

She also acknowledged patients of the facility, corporate and insurance clients who continued to trust the Centre to deliver quality healthcare to them and their families, saying Nyaho remained committed to its mission of transforming the lives of patients, surpassing their expectations and inspiring hope for a better Africa.

Dr Lokko noted that for over five decades, the Medical Centre had proven to be a multispecialty medical Centre committed to excellent clinical practice and specialist healthcare delivery grounded in innovation, empathy, and building a culture of trust among its stakeholders.

Portions of the citation by the President stated that: “The Nyaho factor, which represents a high standard of primary and specialist healthcare in Ghana and the West Africa sub-region was credibly and explicitly manifested during the nations fight against the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.”

A total of 19,557 frontline health workers and 50 individuals and entities were honoured at the 2023 National Honours and Awards event.

GNA

