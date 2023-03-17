Christian Atsu goes home today 

Accra, March 17, GNA- The final funeral rites of former Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu Twasam, will be performed today at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.

The former Newcastle Player died early last month in a tragic earthquake disaster that struck Turkey and some parts of Syria.

The body of the 33-year-old would be laid at the State House for filing past, after which it would be sent to his hometown, Dogobome, Ada, for burial.

He was known for his humanitarian works, having worked with Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to make his dream of putting smiles on the faces of the less privileged, a reality.

The former Hatayspor man left behind three children and a wife.

Atsu played over 60 matches for the Black Stars of Ghana and managed to net ten goals with nine assists.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and the Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare are expected to join hundreds of mourners, including officials of the Ghana Football Association and footballers, to pay their last respect to Atsu.

GNA

