Notorious robber jailed 25 years

By Gifty Amofa

Accra, March 5, GNA – The Accra Circuit Court Seven has sentenced a notorious armed robber to 25 years imprisonment in hard labour.

Emmanuel Kekeli Badasu pleaded guilty to the offence and was sentenced accordingly.

Badasu before the sentence had been jailed 10 years by the Accra Circuit Court, 10 and 17 years by a Koforidua crime Court for similar offences in December 2022 and January 2023, respectively.

Meanwhile, Bortey, his accomplice in the latest crime was handed a 15-year-jail term.

Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector Emmanuel Ohene Agyei told the Court presided over by Mrs Ellen Offei Ayeh that Kekeli and Bortey, the convicts, on August 13, 2021, at Nungua Samgona robbed a couple of their iPhone 12 Promax valued GH¢8,000.00, Samsung Galaxy S8 mobile phone, valued at GH¢1,600.00 and and their wedding ring, valued at GH¢4,000.00.

He said the complainants, Mr Michael Antwi Boasisako and Christopher Otu, were a contractor and a carpenter respectively residing at Nungua Sangona.

Chief Inspector Agyei said Badasu, a farmer resided in Koforidua but visited his accomplice Bortey at Nungua in Accra.

The court was told that on Friday, February, 2021, at about 0200 hours, Badasu and Bortey armed with a cutlass broke into the room of the first complainant Boasiako and his family and demanded for his car key, phones and cash, he said.

The prosecution said the convicts used the cutlass to threaten the first complainant and his wife that if they failed to comply with their demand they would inflict cutlass wounds on their one month old baby.

For fear of their baby’s life, the couple gave the convicts an iphone 12 pro max, a Samsung S8 mobile phone and their wedding rings, the Court heard.

Chief Inspector Agyei said the convicts after the robbery locked the first complainant and his wife in their washroom and left.

Badasu and Bortey in their robbery spree, proceeded to another apartment within the same compound and attempted to break the door of Christopher Otu, the second complainant.

However, luck eluded them, as the occupants raised an alarm, which attracted the attention of neighbors who came to the scene, but Bortey managed to flee the scene.

He said the neighbours arrested Badasu together with his cutlass and handed them to the police.

The prosecution said when the first complainant heard of Badasu’s arrest, he went to the police station where at the charge office, he identified Badasu as the one who broke into their room in the accompany of one other and robbed them of their phones and wedding rings.

Badasu, Chief Inspector Ayei said later led the police to the hideout of his accomplice and together they were charged with the offences and put before the court.

GNA

