NDC parliamentary aspirant promises to win Hemang Lower Denkyira seat in 2024 

By Victoria Agyemang

Hemang (C/R), March 10, GNA – Mr Seth Agyapong-Mensah, an aspiring Member of Parliament (MP) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for Twifo-Hemang- Lower-Denkyira (THLD) Constituency, has promised to recapture the seat from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in election 2024.

He said the constituency lacked development despite eight years in the hands of the NPP and it was time to unseat that party for the betterment and growth of the area.

Mr Agyapong-Mensah made the pledge in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), stressing the need for his party to win the elections to change the fortunes of the constituency.

He noted that the NDC needed a candidate with the requisite expertise and competence to win the seat in the 2024 general election, adding, he possessed such qualities to wrestle the seat from the NPP.

The NDC Parliamentary aspirant said his commitment to champion development, especially among the vulnerable over the years, informed his decision to join the race this time.

The constituency, he explained, was among the poorest and underdeveloped in the country hence the need for a development-oriented lawmaker, who could lobby for projects and undertake initiatives to spearhead the overall development of the area.

“The party needs someone who has the face, background, competence among others to reckon with the NPP in the coming elections.

“The delegates know my abilities and I am convinced they will give me the opportunity to lead the NDC in the parliamentary elections” he added.

Touching on his focus, he mentioned the establishment of a welfare scheme for party members while prioritizing the empowerment of the branches as support towards rallying together for victory 2024.

Provision of jobs, empowering of the youth especially, the vulnerable and the deprived including children was key to the party’s success.

He pledged to make the constituency a stronghold for the NDC and called on the delegates to have confidence and belief in him for victory.

The first-time parliamentary aspirant appealed to the delegate to vote massively for him to lead the party in the upcoming elections.

He called on other aspirants to conduct their campaigns with decorum and decency devoid of insults to galvanize support of grassroots for victory 2024.

Mr Agyapong-Mensah asked his contenders to remember the contest was internal and that the main goal was to recapture the seat from the NPP.

“We should do clean and neat campaigns, let us avoid insults and other misconduct and beware that whoever wins the primaries will need the support of others for victory,” he stated.

Mr Agyapong-Mensah has filed and submitted nomination forms and is currently contending with a former Member of Parliament of the constituency and a second time applicant of the parliamentary primaries.

A total of three persons have filed and submitted their forms to contest the parliamentary primaries on the ticket of the NDC for THLD constituency slated for May 2024.

GNA

