Contribute positively to societal change – Prof Blankson 

By Stanley Senya

Accra, March 10, GNA – Professor Abeku Blankson, the President of the African University College of Communications (AUCC), has urged students to contribute positively to change in society for the general wellbeing of citizens of the country.

He said students should learn to volunteer in community labour activities, which would facilitate their interaction with community members to enhance good neighbourliness and civic responsibilities.

Prof Blankson said this at the 21st Matriculation ceremony for “freshmen” of the AUCC in Accra.

The University welcomed 379 new students, comprising 213 Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies, 157 Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration, and nine students for Diploma in Management Studies.

It has 20 foreign students from Liberia, Benin, Guinea, and Nigeria.

He urged the students to develop entrepreneurial mindsets to establish businesses on their own.

Prof Blankson, however, advised them to desist from any academic malpractice that may compel the Academic Board to expel them from the University.

The University was working towards her charter to be independent to issue certificates without any affiliation, he said.

Dr Richmond Acquah-Coleman, the Director of Student Affairs and Counsellor, AUCC, said the Matriculation set the tone for the rest of the students’ academic career, stressing on the importance to build a strong academic foundation and co-curricular activities to enable them to excel.

He advised them to prioritise their mental health as they would be facing “stressors and challenges in their academic activities.”

He, however, assured the students of the support of the Counselling Unit to guide them through their studies.

“As your Director of Student Affairs and Students Counsellor, I am here to support you throughout your academic journey, through guidance, advise and listening ear.”

“I am committed to ensuring that you have access to the resources and support that you need to succeed.”

The University, as part of its 20th anniversary celebration, out doored its eight Strategic Plan Vision, to be accomplished by 2027.

One of these is “Student Centredness”, to see students as true participants in the day-to-day running of the institution.

GNA

