National Theatre, KGL Foundation mark World Theater Day 

By Hafsa Obeng

Accra, March 30, GNA – The National Theatre in partnership with the KGL Foundation has marked this year’s World Theatre Day with a performance of Ama Ata Aidoo’s drama piece: “The Dilemma of a Ghost” and workshops in some Senior High Schools.

The performance, in line with the National Theatre’s mission to promote the performing arts, was held at the Benkum SHS, Methodist Girls SHS, Mamfe, Adonteng SHS and Okuapeman SHS.

The performance of Ama Ata Aidoo’s celebrated drama piece was staged by Abibigromma, the resident drama group of the National Theatre, followed by a series of workshops to demonstrate to the students the role of theatre in national development and its contribution to world peace.

The Executive Director of the National Theatre, Madam Amy Frimpong, emphasised the role of theatre in promoting national development.

“Ghana can only develop in an atmosphere of peace, and peace can come about when Government and corporate Ghana invest in the performing arts and use it to promote national integration.”

The Executive Director commended the KGL Foundation for the support.

Mr Edwin .O Lamptey, Public Relations Officer, KGL Foundation, said the Foundation believed that theatre was an important art form that could inspire, educate, and transform communities to connect with their cultural heritage.

He said the Foundation was committed to promoting arts and culture in Ghana and looked forward to working with the National Theatre and other parties to achieve that objective.

Some students and teachers expressed joy over the event and described it as inspiring.

World Theatre Day was initiated in 1961 by the International Theatre Institute (ITI), a performing arts organization that was built with UNESCO’s goals on culture, education and acts to focus in improving the status of all measures of the performing arts profession.

