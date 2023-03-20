NADMO upscales engagement with sailors at Ada

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Ada, Mar 20, GNA – The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has upscaled engagement with sailors on the dangers associated with overloading and the importance of wearing life jackets before boarding boats to cross rivers.

Mr Ebenezer Nartey, Ada-East NADMO Director told the Ghana News Agency in Ada after a boat disaster which claimed five lives including toddlers that as part of the engagement “we are encouraging passengers to resist boarding overloaded boats”.

He noted that most of the unfortunate deaths could be prevented with the wearing of life jackets.

Mr Nartey confirmed that the Ada Foah Police had taken into custody the boat conductor whose “act of omission” was alleged to have contributed to the accident to assist with investigations.

He said it was alleged that the conductor overloaded the boat with passengers traveling from Azizanya to Azizakpe for a funeral at the weekend and the people who were rescued were sent to the hospital for medical check-up and were all responding to treatment with most of them discharged.

He said the search team continued from Saturday through Sunday morning however, nobody was found again in the river and advised residents not to board overloaded boats, wear life jackets at all times and adhere to safety requirements.

The NADMO Director urged the public to report any relative who left home over the weekend to attend a funeral, especially those that involved in traveling from Azizanya to Azizakpe and were yet to return home to inform the Police, NADMO, and their Elders.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

