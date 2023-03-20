Finance Minister leaves for China for debt negotiations

Accra, March 20, GNA – The Finance Minister, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, is expected to arrive in China on Wednesday for debt negotiations, a source close to the finance ministry told the Ghana News Agency.

The Minister is leading a high-level government delegation for bilateral talks on debt restructuring and financing assurances on Thursday and Friday, the source said.

The delegation includes other government officials as well as technical teams from the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Members of the delegation will meet with representatives of the Chinese Government and counterparts from the Chinese Ministry of Finance.

Mr Ofori-Atta’s visit is seen as a crucial step towards securing IMF board approval for the country’s economic programme.

The delegation will update the Chinese Government on Ghana’s ongoing debt restructuring process, with negotiations towards a sovereign debt treatment scheduled to continue from where they started with the Chinese Government Delegation that visited Accra in early March.

GNA

