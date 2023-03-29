MTN Ghana cuts sod for construction of USD25 million ‘Ghana ICT Hub’

By Hafsa Obeng

Accra, March 29, GNA – MTN Ghana, in partnership with the Ministry of Communication and Digitalization (MoCD) has held a virtual sod cutting for the construction of the first ever ‘Ghana ICT Hub’, in Accra.

The USD25 million landmark edifice and largest ever ICT project by MTN Ghana is to prepare the youth to have better prospects in competing in the global digital economy.

Mr Selorm Adadevoh, Chief Executive Officer, MTN Ghana, said “the ICT Hub is only a small part of a broader project called the Ghana Innovation Hub”.

Under the “Ghana Innovation Hub” are three pillars – the Ghana ICT Hub, the Accra Innovation City Project and the Ghana Education Platform project.

He said the Hub aimed at developing an ICT ecosystem in the areas of health, agriculture and education through on-site and remote access delivery to facilitate skills development and job creation for the youth.

He said the project was in fulfilment of a commitment made to the MoCD and the Ministry of Finance to support Ghana’s digitalization agenda.

“Following that commitment, the Board of Directors approved a USD25 million fund to support this initiative.

“Today marks the beginning of the fulfillment of that promise. We remain committed to keeping our promise of being a partner to Ghana’s national development agenda and empowering our youth and future leaders of tomorrow.”

Mr Adadevoh noted that for a country to be relevant tomorrow, it was important to invest in the right initiatives today and thatthae project promised significant and exceptional transformational potential.

“The Hub is a physical infrastructure designed to provide 4,000 square meters of space with ancillary facilities and unique features and is scheduled to be completed in approximately 18 months when construction begins.”

The Hub, he said when completed, would train over 200,000 youth with ICT and digital skills and generate more than 100,000 jobs within the first three years.

It would be an ultra-modern office facility, providing office spaces and meeting venues for more than 100 tech companies that would incubate new ideas and innovations, driving the start-up buzz in the hub after completion.

The CEO noted that amongst the youth, there were several misconceptions about ICT and in some cases, financial and other barriers that diminished the level of consideration placed on ICT as a viable career path and employment option.

He added that a digital infrastructure such as the Hub had very high myth and misconception busting potential that they believed would be a game changer for Ghana’s youth and budding entrepreneurs in the digital space.

“As the world continues to evolve, it is important for Ghana’s youth to be equipped with ICT and digital skills to stay relevant and competitive” because “ICT is being used globally to solve the many problems our society is bedeviled with”.

Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister for Communications and Digitalization said the edifice was in support of Government’s digital transformation agenda and that the Ministry had taken keen interest in how emerging technologies were shaping the future.

She said, “technology and innovation has become an intrinsic part of the digital future, and governments focus has been to ensure that the youth will not be ill-equipped to participate in the digital economy and also to systematically create opportunities for homegrown start-ups in the space, to create value and wealth for our people.”

The Minister commended MTN for committing to build the hub, saying “your continuous commitment, partnerships, and efforts to be at the frontier of championing digital innovations in Ghana is extremely commendable.”

She added that the hub would facilitate the paradigm shift needed to accelerate Ghana’s progress with the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals and complement Ghana Digital Centers Limited’s focus on a nationwide network of digital transformation centres and interventions nurturing new businesses.

“Like other countries, this hub will be the venue for Ghana’s creative minds and innovators to explore and nurture ideas to address economic problems, provide technical support to startups, deepen digital literacy, broaden participation of women in ICT, encourage research and development and ensure Ghanaians embrace the full use of ICT.”

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful said innovation was the hallmark of entrepreneurship and digital entrepreneurship provided huge opportunities for job creation and economic growth, saying government remained committed to creating an enabling environment that supported innovation, entrepreneurship, inclusion, and digital transformation for development.

Dr Ishmeal Yamson, Board Chairman, MTN Ghana, said MTN Ghana recognised the crucial role ICT played in driving economic growth and development, hence the commitment to investing in the infrastructure needed for leveraging technology to create innovative solutions that addressed the needs of Ghanaians.

He said for Ghana to remain relevant into the future, it had no option but to act now in arming the youth with the relevant ICT skills, tools and supporting policies to give them a chance to thrive in the global marketplace.

Dr Yamson commend the Ministry for leading the drive to bring all industry stakeholders together to invest in projects that would create lasting and sustainable opportunities for the youth.

“This hub marks the beginning of a new phase in our efforts to build Ghana’s digital economy and we look forward to the positive collaboration and partnership, without which the benefits of this project cannot be realized.”

