More Photos from Christian Atsu’s funeral

Accra, March 17, GNA – Final funeral rites has been held for Christian Atsu, the Ghanaian international football star who died in the February 6 Turkey earthquake.

Atsu’s body was recovered from the rubble 12 days after the devastating earthquake.

The solemn ceremony at the forecourt of State House, Friday morning, attracted lots mourners including government officials, politicians and people from the football fraternity and the entertainment industry were there to pay their last respect and commiserate with the family of Atsu.

Below are some scenes captured from the State assisted funeral.

