Estate developer remanded, two others on bail over land dispute 

Accra, March 17, GNA- An estate developer, who allegedly prevented a landowner from building on his land, has been remanded into Police custody by an Accra Circuit Court.

The prosecution opposed the granting of bail to Isaac Sackey, alias Nii Shipii, saying he had some weapons in his possession, which were yet to be retrieved by the police.

Sackey pleaded not guilty to conspiring with Emmanuel Agbeko Vittoria, alias Agbeko and Nii Abbey Tawiah, alias Freeman to protect land in which they have an interest contrary to Section 12 of the Lands’ Act 2020 (1036).

However, Vittor and Tawiah were granted a GHC70,000.00 bail with two sureties each and all the sureties are to be justified.

The Court presided over by Mrs Afia Owusuaa Appiah adjourned the case to March 22, 2023.

Police Inspector Wisdom Alorwu giving the facts, said Mr Davis Essuman, the complainant, was a military man living at Takoradi, adding that he was also the Asafoatse of Gbawe Gonse.

Inspector Alorwu said Sackey, alias Ni Shipii, Emmanuel Agbeko Vittoria, alias Agbeko and Nii abbey Tawiah, alias Freeman, the accused persons, were estates developers, traders and Mason, respectively.

The prosecution said the complainant had acquired two plots of land at Agape Down near Gbawe Gonse, where he had constructed a fence wall on one side of the land and started constructing another fence wall on the other side of the land.

The Court heard that a fresh wall reached five courses and on February 12, 2023, whilst the workers of the complainant were working on the fence wall, Sackey allegedly armed with a pistol, mobilised a group of young men, including Vittor and Tawiah, some of whom were wielding Pump Action guns and G-three rifle, marched to the complainant’s land.

It said they fired shots, attacked and caused harm to Emmanuel Osei Amoah, Nelson NiI Baffoe Sackey, George Nortey and Foster Nii Armah who were engaged by the complainant.

The prosecution said the accused persons also caused damage to the fence wall as well as sacked the workers from the land and warned them not to step foot on the land again.

The Court heard that the workers sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to Anyaa Polyclinic where they were treated and discharged.

It said one of the victims was referred to the Ga South Municipal Hospital for further treatment where he underwent surgical operation.

After the incident, the accused persons and their accomplices went into hiding, the Court was told.

The prosecution said on the same day, the case was reported at the Accra Regional CID for investigation.

Inspector Alorwu said on February 17, 2023, Sackey was arrested and Vittor and Tawiah were picked up on February 24, 2023, and March 1, 2023, in that order.

He said Vittor and Tawiah admitted the offences in their investigation cautioned statements and mentioned Sackey as the one who had engaged them to attack the complainant’s workers and that he (Sackey) fired a pistol on the land.

