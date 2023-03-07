McDan Foundation constructs lecture halls for Catholic University of Ghana

By Dennis Peprah

Fiapre (B/R), March 7, GNA – Dr. Daniel Mckorley, the Group Chairman of McDan Group and McDan Foundation has performed a ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of lecture halls for the Catholic University of Ghana (CUG) at Fiapre, near Sunyani.

The Foundation is putting up two-storey lecture halls, with offices to be completed within 12 months for the Journalism School of the University.

It would also house the University’s campus radio station that would facilitate practical studies of students pursuing the Bachelor of Science in Journalism (BSc Journalism) programme.

Dr. Mckorley said the project fulfilled a promise he made to the University and promised to support it to meet its infrastructural needs in conformity with the growth of the student population.

Describing the support as timely, Professor Daniel Kwabena Obeng-Ofori, the Vice-Chancellor of the CUG expressed appreciation to the Foundation, saying the CUG had now attained a Presidential Charter and needed to work hard to improve development in the University community.

He said authorities were working hard for the establishment of a Police Post and University Clinic to improve security and health situation on campus.

Prof. Obeng-Ofori said the University needed more support, and called on both local and international investors to invest in the institution.

GNA

