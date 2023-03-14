Mascot for 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games unveiled

Accra, March 14, GNA – Trinidad and Tobago’s Minister of Sport and Community Development, Shamfa Cudjoe, and representatives of the Local Organising Committee, have unveiled the mascot design for the Trinbago 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games, at a celebration to mark Commonwealth Day.

The event at the Rootsyard, at the Trinidad Theater Workshop in St Clair, Trinidad, was attended by the British High Commissioner, Harriet Cross, and representatives of the Embassies of Jamaica and India.

As well as being the first to see the Games mascot, people attending the event were able to learn more about Trinbago 2023, while enjoying themed games, quizzes, and crafts.

The mascot, Cocoyea the leatherback turtle, is based on a design by local, young artist Djibril Annisette, from Port of Spain, who was the winner of a competition run for school children in Trinidad and Tobago.

Inspired by the eight-year-old Djibril’s winning entry, designers created the final artwork, which would now be brought to life, becoming one of the most recognisable faces of the Games.

The concept behind Djibril’s design is that, just like the tough, flexible spine of the coconut frond, Cocoyea, represents resilience in the face of difficulty.

Its strong flippers serve to sweep away divisive elements, while simultaneously enveloping all citizens in a warm and unifying space.

The leatherback turtle is important to Trinidad and Tobago for its ecological, economic, and cultural significance. What’s more, the mascot’s back, or shell, depicts elements of the national instrument, the pan, another important part of the country’s DNA.

The Minister of Sport and Community Development, Shamfa Cudjoe, said: “I am delighted to be here with colleagues from across the Commonwealth to celebrate Commonwealth Day, in this Year of Youth when we are hosting the Commonwealth Youth Games. We are working on delivering a spectacular staging of the Games – one that will be an inspiration for young people across the Commonwealth and a wonderful showcase of our beautiful islands.

“I am particularly thrilled to have the honour of unveiling Cocoyea, the mascot for Trinbago 2023, and applaud the creativity of eight-year-old Djibril Annisette, a brilliant student of the British Academy. Cocoyea perfectly reflects the spirit of the Games and the eclectic culture of Trinidad and Tobago.”

The Seventh Commonwealth Youth Games would be held across both islands from August 4-11.

It would feature a sporting programme of Aquatics (Swimming), Athletics and Para Athletics, Cycling (Road and Track), Triathlon, FAST5 Netball, Rugby Sevens and Beach Volleyball. Emerging athletes aged 14-18 would be joining from across the Commonwealth’s 72 nations and territories.

GNA

