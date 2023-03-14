2023 Africa Games: Inspection continues at Borteyman and Legon construction sites

Accra, March 14, GNA – A five-member delegation from the Parliamentary Select Committee on Youth, Sports, and Culture inspected the progress of work at the Borteyman and Legon construction sites for the 13th African Games in Accra, next year.

Mr. Wisdom Kobena Woyome, the Ranking Member of the committee, led a team of five to conduct the inspection of the facilities at the University of Ghana site and Borteyman.

Present at the site were Mr. Abukari Dawuni, the Member of Parliament for Wulensi, Mr. Henry Yiadom Boakye, the Member of Parliament for Akwatia, Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, Member of Parliament for La Dadekotopon, and Benson Tongo Baba, the Member of Parliament for Talensi were at the construction sites to inspect the work done so far towards the hosting of the continental games.

Meanwhile, the Local Organising Committee (LOC) delegation was led by the Executive Chairman, Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, Dr. Emmanuel Owusu Ansah (Chief Operating Officer) Mr. Reks Brobby (Deputy Chief Operating Officer), and some officials from the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The five-member committee from the Parliamentary Select Committee on Youth, Sports, and Culture was briefed on the progress of the Borteyman project and also familiarised themselves with the facilities as they tour the place.

A video depicting the progress of work was shown to the team at the University of Ghana, Legon. A tour of several projects was also conducted.

The African Games is a multi-sport contest geared towards advancing top-class African Sports and fostering cultural exchanges between the Member States of the African Union.

Ghana will host the rescheduled Games in March 2024.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

