Malta Guinness WPL review: Hasaacas regain Southern Zone top spot, Ridge City holds Army Ladies   

Accra, March.13, GNA – The race for the 2022/23 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League (WPL) title got exciting over the weekend as Army Ladies lost the Southern Zone top spot to Hasaacas Ladies after recording a disappointing 0-0 draw game against Ridge City.

The security side, who had been unbeaten in their last nine games, were expected to put up an impressive performance against bottom-placed Ridge City who had been abysmal in their first Premier League campaign.

Ridge City, nicknamed the Panthers came into the game as underdogs but shot-stopper Dorothy Prempeh Baffoe pulled some fantastic saves in between the sticks to record their third point this season.

Army now sit second on the table with 26 points and would hope to pick all points against Berry Ladies this weekend with five games to go.

At the Gyandu park in Takoradi, Coach Yusif Basigi’s Hasaacas Ladies struck Thunder Queens with two unanswered goals to complete their long-awaited mission of going top of the zone.

The Doo ladies, who emerged victors of the zone last season, were still confident of making yet another record as they eye to represent Ghana in Africa.

Jennifer Kankam Yeboah, Maafia Nyame, and Emmanuella Johnson were once again on the scoresheet as Faith Ladies defeated Berry Ladies 3-0 at the Carl Reindorf Park on Saturday.

The win gives Faith Ladies 24 points, two points behind leaders Hasaacas Ladies and Army Ladies.

After picking up a point in their last encounter last weekend, the security side, Police Ladies managed to hold Soccer Intellectuals at the Eduyaw Assasan Park on Saturday while debutants, Essiam Socrates Ladies played a 1-1 draw against Ladystrikers.

Elsewhere in the Northern zone, bottom-placed Fabulous Ladies gave champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies a tough test to split points in a 2-2 draw encounter.

Fabulous despite the struggle this season is thankful to Princess Owusu who has been a solid player up front netting goals week in and week out with 10 goals so far in the season.

It was a goals galore encounter at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium on Saturday as Pearl Pia Ladies triumphed over visitors, Candy Soccer Academy 4-2 to catch up with leaders Ampem Darkoa Ladies who have 24 points after drawing against Fabulous.

Stella Nyamekye’s last-minute thunderbolt secured a point for Dreamz Ladies against Tamale Super Ladies on Saturday as they held the Tamale-based side 1-1.

AshTown ladies found a way to defeat Northern Ladies by a lone goal over the weekend to climb to seventh position while fifth-place Supreme Ladies beat Prisons Ladies, 1-0 at the Bantama Astro Turf.

Betway Ghana is a development partner of the Malta Guinness WPL.

GNA

