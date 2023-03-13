SWIDA-GH marks International Women’s Day in Tamale

By Albert Futukpor

Tamale, March 13, GNA – Stakeholders at a forum to mark this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD) in Tamale have expressed the need for all to invest in technology and innovation to increase women’s interest, access, and participation in the digital world.

They argued that ensuring digital literacy for women would improve their economic empowerment, which would spill over to families, societies, and the national economy.

The participants included representatives from civil society organisations, public institutions, youth groups, and selected students amongst others.

It was organised by the Savannah Women Integrated Development Agency-Ghana (SWIDA-GH), an NGO, in partnership with Plan International Ghana, the World Food Programme, the African Women Development Fund, the Global Fund for Women, and the Department of Gender.

The global theme for this year’s event was, “DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality”, while the local theme chosen by SWIDA-GH was, “It is Possible: Building Supportive Systems and Opportunities for Women and Girls in a DigitALL World”.

Miss Gyamila Abdulwahabi, Head of the World Food Programme Ghana Sub-Office in Tamale, speaking during the forum, called for a gender approach to innovation, technology, and digital education.

She said this could increase awareness among women/girls and men/boys on their rights, roles and responsibilities and ensure no-one was left behind.

Hajia Alimah Sagito-Saeed, Executive Director of SWIDA-GH said despite the volume of technology-related ventures, few women were engaged in the field compared to men.

She called on the government to make the internet accessible, improve inclusiveness and implement policies to close gender gaps in all sectors.

Dr Hanifa Mumuni Napari, Lecturer at the Tamale Technical University said the full potential of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education could not be explored without technological tools hence need to make them accessible to young girls.

She urged parents to introduce girls to information technology programmes at tender ages, and called on the public to mobilise support for women entrepreneurs.

Mr Prosper Amuquandoh, President of the World Energy Council’s Future Energy expressed the need for a positive attitude and mindset to increase women’s access to technology saying no course or job was designed for only men.

He encouraged young ladies to take up STEM courses urging women in the informal sector to undergo literacy training on the use of technology.

GNA

