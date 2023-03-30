Malta Guinness WPL: Army Ladies chase Hasaacas Ladies for top spot

Accra, March 30, GNA – Southern Zone leaders, Hasaacas Ladies will welcome Army Ladies to the Gyandu Park in Sekondi as they come face to face in the match-day 15 of the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier (WPL) league on Saturday.

The two top teams, occupying the first and second positions in the zone league table respectively, had been in a heavy competition on who would cement the table with only three points separating them.

Security side Army Ladies defeated Hasaacas Ladies 2-0 in the first round and would seek to give their opponents a run for their money to close the point difference.

Coach Yussif Basigi and his charges are also poised to stretch their lead with three matches to end the season.

At the Carl Reindorf Park at Dansoman, Faith Ladies would host Police Ladies on Friday.

It would be an eye-watching game between the two clubs who are confident of grabbing all three points as they edge to the end of the season.

On paper, Faith Ladies have an upper hand over the visitors, who could pull a shock on the Super Cup champions.

Police Ladies managed to defeat Ladystrikers 5-2 last weekend, with former Black Maidens’ forward, Jane Ayieyam grabbing a hat trick. The visitors eye a win to extend their winning streak against Faith Ladies.

The security side currently sits in seventh position with 17 points after 14 matches, while Faith Ladies occupy the third position with 24 points.

Faith cruised over Police Ladies with a 3-2 win in their last encounter in the first round.

Elsewhere at the Aduyaw Assasan Park on Saturday, it would be a cracker between struggling Ridge City and Soccer Intellectuals.

Ridge City after 14 games are yet to win a single game after drawing three times and losing 11 times. The newcomers will face sixth-placed Soccer Intellectuals, a side that won four games this season.

Coming into this game, Ridge City would hope for a miracle to break the winless curse against them.

After beating Army Ladies by a lone goal, Berry Ladies are poised to give Essiam Socrates their third defeat at the Madina Astro Turf on Monday.

Essiam Socrates had been a better side, cementing a fourth place in the Southern Zone with five wins and seven draws.

Essiam Socrates won the first-leg encounter at home after beating Berry Ladies 3-1.

Unimpressive Lady Strikers will play Thunder Queens at Robert Mensah Park on Saturday for a win to cushion their stay in the league.

In the Northern Zone, leaders PearlPia Ladies will battle Tamale Super Ladies in a derby match at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Friday.

The Ashanti Region will also witness another derby between Ashtown Ladies and Dreamz Ladies FC at the Bantama Astro Turf on Saturday.

Both sides now sit in seventh and fifth places respectively after 14 games so far.

Defending champions Ampem Drakoa will slug it out with Candy Soccer Academy at the Ohene Ameyaw Park on Monday.

Bottom place Fabulous Ladies would lock horns with Supreme Ladies at the Bantama Astro Turf while Northern Ladies also take on Prisons Ladies at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium on Friday.

GNA

