Maiden Northern Trade, Industry and Investment Summit opens in Tamale

By Albert Futukpor

Tamale, March 14, GNA – The maiden edition of the Northern Trade, Industry and Investment Summit has opened in Tamale to create a platform to bring businesses together to develop their capacities in the various sectors of trade and industry.

The four-day (March 14 to March 17) event seeks to empower the private sector, especially micro, small and medium enterprises, to increase production by employing technology and innovation for improved capacity in the manufacturing sector as well as promote industrial development through value-addition to non-traditional exports.

It involved the exhibition of various products and services, while other activities, including cultural durbar, business seminar, and business awards would be held during the period.

It is organised by the Centre for Policy Development, a non-governmental organisation, in collaboration with the Northern Regional Coordinating Council, Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Ghana Enterprises Agency, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Ghana Revenue Authority, and the Ghana Free Zones Authority, and sponsored by the adb bank.

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister, who opened the summit in Tamale on Tuesday, said even though a lot of resources were produced in the north, most of the actors in the sector faced capacity challenges, which affected their operations.

Alhaji Saibu was, therefore, happy that the summit would help build the capacity of business operators in the area to improve their operations to create more jobs as well as enhance the development of the area.

Mr Ismail Yahuza, Executive Director of Centre for Policy Development, said the summit sought to build the capacity on internal factors such as management skills, capital acquisition, sales and marketing management, and quality assurance for businesses as well as to accelerate economic and social development in the north through trade and industry to create employment and improve the livelihoods of the people.

He said the event was setting the grounds for businesses in the area to take advantage of the many opportunities in the north to grow.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

