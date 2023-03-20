Mahama files nomination tomorrow

By Edward Acquah

Accra, March 20, GNA – Former President John Dramani Mahama will on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 file his nomination to contest the presidential primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The former President, who is seeking to lead the Party in a Presidential election for the fourth time, picked his nomination forms on February 22, 2023.

A statement issued by Madam Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Spokesperson to Mr Mahama, said the former President would arrive at the NDC’s headquarters at 1300hours on Tuesday to file his nomination forms.

“Originally planned for Monday, the John Mahama Campaign says it is very sorry for the

postponement, which is in response to a request from the Party to reschedule because

of the presentation of the Party’s True State of the Nation Address on Monday, ” it said.

The statement said Mr Mahama would, however, continue his first phase tour of the Ashanti Region,

which would end today, Monday, March 20, 2022.

Former President Mahama was the flagbearer of the NDC in the 2012, 2016, and 2020 presidential elections. He clinched victory in 2012 but lost in 2016 and 2020.

It is the desire of the Former President to rewrite history by clinching a second term in Office after completing his first term in January 2017.

The NDC’s internal primaries is the first hurdle to cross, with three persons aiming to give Mr Mahama a run for his money.

The other flagbearer aspirants are: Mr Kojo Bonsu, a former Mayor of Kumasi; Mr Ernest Kwaku Kobeah, a businessman, and Dr Kwabena Duffuor, a former Minister of Finance.

The NDC is expected to hold its presidential and parliamentary primaries on Saturday, May 13, 2023 to elect a flagbearer and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary primaries

