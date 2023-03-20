Bisa Kdei receives heart-warming birthday message from father

Accra, March 20, GNA – Ghanaian Highlife star Bisa Kdei has received lots of love and words of inspiration on the occasion of his 37th birthday celebration.

Mr. Appiah Dei, who is the musician’s biological father, has also wished his son well in his endeavours labelling him the “King of Highlife Music”.

Mr. Dei also mentioned how inspirational his son’s song have been over the past few years and was proud of his impact.

Bisa Kdei, who posted this message on his social media in a response grateful to his father for recognising him as a “King” of Highlife.

Over the years, Bisa Kdei has released multiple successful albums and singles and had won several awards for his work.

Bisa Kdei, who is one of the last standing highlife musicians in Ghana, has churned out some amazing hit songs in the past, including, “Brother,” “Asew,” “Mansa,” among others.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

