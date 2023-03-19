Lil Win wins big at Ghana TikTok Excellence Awards

By Simon Asare

Accra, March 19, GNA – Ghana entertainer Kwadwo Nkansah popularly known as “Lil Win” has been named the King of Ghanaian TikTokers at the 2023 GH TikTok Excellence Awards.

The awards scheme seeks to recognise and celebrate Ghanaian TikTokers who have excelled with their various creatives on the social media platform.

Lil Win won the biggest award at the third edition of the awards ceremony at the UPSA Auditorium in Accra.

In an interview after receiving the awards, Lil Win was elated with his latest recognition and thanked the organisers of the awards scheme.

“I am very excited about this latest milestone, and I am grateful to God for how far he has brought me in life. I want to thank all of my followers who have supported me, and I promise them more interesting content on my TikTok platform,” the multiple award-winning actor said.

Lil Win, who is one of the most decorated actors in Ghana, has about 750, 000 followers on TikTok and also has a large following on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube, among other social media platforms.

