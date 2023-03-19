It is the responsibility of the Church to raise future leaders

By Edward Dankwah

Accra, March 19, GNA – The Reverend Emmanuel Ackorlie, Parish Pastor, Evangelical Presbyterian (EP) Church-Ghana, Bubuashie Parish, says it is the duty of the Church to help raise future leaders for the country.

Rev Ackorlie, who was speaking at the Children’s Day Celebration of the E.P Church-Ghana, Bubuashie Parish in Accra, said it was the responsibility of the Church to train and nurture children from infancy to become national assets.

He quoted from Proverbs 22:6 saying: “Train up a child the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it.”

Rev Ackorlie told the headpastors that, “if you don’t play your roles in nurturing the children to be assets for the nation, the future of the nation will be at risk.”

He advised children to be obedient and respectful in all ways, and also called on pastors to impart the word of God in the children.

Mr Sampson Wolanyo, a teacher, the EP Church- Ghana, Children’s Ministry, said the Children’s Ministry was relevant, as it was the best place to groom children in the Lord towards becoming responsible adults.

Mr Wolanyo asked parents to see children as gifts from God, and nurture them in a godly way.

GNA

