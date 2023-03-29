Leadership is not lording over people, telling lies — Methodist Bishop 

By Patrick Ofoe Nudzi

Accra, March 28, GNA – Most Rev Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo, Presiding Bishop Methodist Church Ghana, says Ghanaians need to see leadership as service with integrity and trustworthiness, drifting from telling lies to the people.

He said leadership as exhibited in Ghana in all spheres of life had degenerated into superiors lording over their citizens and doing very little to improve their lives.

“Leaders are servants but the whole leadership position has been turned upside down where those in position lord over the others. They tell lies and are not faithful. If we don’t change our way of

leadership, we are in trouble.”

The Presiding Bishop said this at the Induction Service held for Very Rev Dr. John Kwesi Addo Jnr., the newly appointed General Secretary of the Bible Society of Ghana (BSG).

Most Rev Dr. Boafo, in his sermon to the congregants, said God puts people in positions to be servants and lead diligently and for the betterment of the very people we lead.

He said: “As Africans, people are coming from a tradition that sees leadership as authority and exercise of power. They take names that are bigger and fatter and taller to frighten people and so become fearful in society.”

The Presiding Bishop urged Very Rev Dr. John Kwesi Addo to see the General Secretary position of the BSG as his belongings but an opportunity to render selfless service to all mankind.

Apostle Prof Opoku Onyinah, President, Bible Society of Ghana, called on the General Secretary to be steadfast in his volunteerism and new role to help send the salvation message to many, especially in their mother tongue.

“We have distributed a total of 20, 000 branded Bibles to the Ghana Armed Forces, Ghana Police Service, Ghana Fire Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Prisons Service and Customs Division under the Ghana Revenue Authority.”

Very Rev Dr. Kwesi Addo, in his response, said: “I commit to providing a collaborative leadership which would engage all, respect and value all, deploy every available resource, human and material to build the Bible Society we desire.”

He is a native of Gomoa Potsin, in the Central Region, born on July 6, 1976. He attended T. I. Ahmadiyya Secondary School from 1989 to 1994, and St Augustine’s College for his Sixth Form education in 1996.

Very Rev Dr. Kwesi Addo read Bachelor of Education, Social Studies at the University of Cape Coast from 1998 to 2001. He enrolled in the Trinity

Theological Seminary for his Master of Theology in 2010 and Master of Art in Applied Theology Studies at the University of Birmingham.

He began his PhD programme in 2016 at the University of Pretoria and successfully completed it in 2019. His 18-years’ service saw him serve in various capacities as minister with the Methodist Church, and until his appointment as a lecturer at the Methodist University and Circuit Minister at Christ the King Methodist Church, East Legon.

GNA

