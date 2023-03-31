King Charles to visit Hamburg on last day of Germany visit

Berlin, Mar. 31, (dpa/GNA) – On the third and final day of his visit to Germany, King Charles III will travel to Hamburg joined by his wife Camilla.

On Thursday, Charles addressed the German parliament, delivering the speech both in German and English.

“It means a huge amount to me and my wife that we were invited to Germany for my first foreign visit as king,” said Charles.

He was the first monarch ever to speak in Germany’s parliament and received a standing ovation from the deputies.

War in Europe was a focus of his speech, with Charles paying tribute to Germany’s staunch defence of Ukraine and outlining the key leadership role Germany and Britain have taken on since the outbreak of Russia’s war.

Charles then visited an arrival centre for Ukrainian refugees at the city’s former Tegel airport together with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

He also met soldiers from a German-British engineer battalion in Finowfurt, northeast of Berlin, and visited an organic farm in Brandenburg near Berlin.

It is Charles’ first trip abroad since becoming king after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September. The royal couple arrived in Berlin on Wednesday afternoon and were officially welcomed with military honours at the Brandenburg Gate.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

