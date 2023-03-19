Joseph Andoh of Mfantsipim wins Williams Memorial Athletics Championship 

By Rihana Adam

Accra, March 19, GNA – Joseph Andoh of Mfantsipim Senior High School (SHS) ran 10.30 seconds in the 100 metres race to win the Willie Williams Memorial Athletics Championship held on Saturday at the University of Ghana (UG) Legon Oval.

He defeated his main contender Mustapha Bokpin a student of the UG to win the first place while Enoch Ofusuhene came third.

However, in the 1,500 meters men’s race, Abanga Inusah of UG run a good race to win the competition, while Abigail Abugri winner of the just ended National Cross-Country competition which was held at Savalegu edged her challenger Abusuare Alhare of University for Development Studies to win the female version.

The Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) event was supported by Multi Pro Ghana Limited (Indomie).

In an interview with the media, Mr. Bawa Fuseini, Chief Executive Officer of GAA said the association would be organising another competition in Kumasi for selections of athletes to represent Ghana for an upcoming West African Open tournament.

He commended Mr. James Thompson and the sponsors of the competition for their tremendous work.

The participants were drawn from the Legon Creative Athletics Club, Mfantsipim, Marvelous, Koora, University of Ghana, Sporty, St. Louis, Adisco, Holy Sprinters, Osu Children’s Home and University of Natural Resources.

Present were some former athletes, coaches and Dr. Mark Kwame Dzradosi, a member of the Ghana Athletics who commended the young athletes for their determination and desire to run.

GNA

