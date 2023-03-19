Baidoo, Frema win Table Tennis Series One Competition

By Rihana Adam

Accra, March 19, GNA – Augustine Baidoo and Frema Cecelia have emerged winners of the Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) Series 1 Competition played at the Accra Sports Stadium in the Hathiramani Hall on Saturday.

In the men’s division, Baidoo defeated David Ashong for the first place, whilst Ofori Richard placed third.

In the women’s division, Frema Cecilia emerged victorious followed by Augustina Baidoo, while Adom Amankwaah Eva and Agbotta Hilda placed third.

Speaking to the media, Baidoo said the competition was difficult, but he managed to beat his opponents for the first position.

He said, “It wasn’t easy winning the competition, but as a player the only thing I was having in mind was to win so I gave my all. This is my first time of winning a major tournament and I would not relax, I would continue to train so that I would achieve more in future tournaments”.

Frema, who was a former footballer said she lost a similar competition last year but was well prepared for this one.

She said, “last year I lost a competition in Tamale, but I came into this one with the mindset of winning”.

She added that, “when I was in Junior High School and Senior High School, I used to play both table tennis and football at the same time but I had a chance in football so I left table tennis, but I am back to it”.

“At a point, I gave birth so after that, I said to myself that I want to play table tennis again so I return to table tennis,” she noted.

GNA

