Joe Ghartey Receives Companion of Order of the Volta Award

By P.K. Yankey

Accra, March 17, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has conferred the Companion of the Order of the Volta award on Mr. Joe Ghartey, a former Minister in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

Mr. Joe Ghartey served as an Attorney-General and Minister for Justice between 2006 and 2009 and Minister of Railways Development.

The Order of the Volta award was in recognition of the great achievement for the nation during services as Attorney-General and Minister of Justice in that period.

The President handed over the award at a colourful ceremony in Accra during which other distinguished personalities in various fields of endeavour were awarded for the love for country and commitment to the progressive course of Ghana.

Mr. Joe Ghartey told the Ghana News Agency that he was humbled by the state gesture and thanked His team who contributed in no small way for that significant milestone.

Mr. Ghartey expressed his personal and profound gratitude to the President for the Honour; Companion of the Order of Volta (CV) on him.

Following the discovery of hydrocarbon resources off the coast of Côte d’Ivoire, a maritime boundary dispute arose between Ghana and that country.

Mr. Ghartey, together with the then Minister responsible for Lands and Natural Resources, Professor Dominic Fobih, did the intial work that laid the foundation for Ghana’s ultimate legal success at the Special Chamber of the International Tribunal for the Law of Sea (ITLOS) on September 23, 2017.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

