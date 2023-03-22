Janok Foundation marks World Water Day with Sabon Zongo community 

By Samuel Dodoo

Accra, March 22, GNA – The Janok Foundation, a community-based organisation (CBO) at Sabon Zongo in the Ablekuma Central Municipality, has celebrated this year’s World Water Day with the people and the staff of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) in the area.

The Day is an annual United Nation’s observance day that highlights on the importance of water and is been celebrated on the 22nd of March every year.

This year’s celebration on the theme “Accelerating Change to solve the water and sanitation crisis,” saw the Foundation’s efforts with placards calling on all stakeholders and community leaders to carry public education to conscientize the people against illegal connections.

Some of the placards read; “If you know the value of water you will stop galamsey,” “Report all burst pipelines in the community to nearest GWCL,” “Stop engaging in illegal water connection,” and “Don’t waste water close all taps when not in use,” which were geared towards educating the public.

Madam Jane Amerley Oku, the Chief Executive Officer of the CBO, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after the exercise, noted that there was a limited progress to support sensitization, hence the need to organised people with placards in the community and along the streets.

“I believe that was also an effective tool to increase awareness and understanding of the benefits of paying their water bill promptly for GWCL to provide good services to the people,” she said.

Mr Felix Degbey, Mamprobi District Manager of the GWCL who welcomed the placards in their premises after the exercise, commended the Janok Foundation for complementing their efforts of ensuring that the public was aware of the consequences of illegal water connections.

“This is first of its kind for a CBO engaging the people on behalf of GWCL” and urged other non-governmental organisations to replicate the initiative in other communities in Ghana.

GNA

