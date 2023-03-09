IWD: Speaker lauds women’s role in development  

By Iddi Yire

Accra, March 10, GNA – Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has on International Women’s Day (IWD) congratulated all women for their contributions to the socioeconomic development of the country.

The Speaker gave the commendation on Wednesday after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s presented his State of the Nation Address (SONA) to Parliament.

Speaker Bagbin said: “Today is International Women’s Day, I want to take this opportunity to congratulate all our beautiful ladies here and all ladies in the world for partnering men to get us this far.

“I want to assure all the women that I am here for you.”

He said on the request of the women Caucus Leaders in Parliament, he had approved a facility for all women Members of Parliament (MPs) to reach out to all women in their constituencies and women everywhere in the world.

The Speaker reiterated that this was part of the 30 years’ celebration of Parliamentary Democracy in Ghana.

He further urged all men MPs to partner the women to make an impact this year.

The theme for this year’s IWD is ”DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality”.

IWD is a global holiday celebrated annually on March 8, as a focal point in the women’s rights movement, bringing attention to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

