‘Ashaiman’ slain soldier laid to rest  

By Christiana Afua Nyarko

Accra, March 09, GNA – The remains of Imoro Sherif , the 21- year-old soldier, who was reportedly murdered on March 4, 2023, at Taifa near Ashaiman by unidentified persons, has been laid to rest.

The body of the young soldier, who was a trumpeter with the Ghana Armed Forces Band stationed at Sunyani in the Bono Region, was interred at the new military cemetery at Tseaddo near Teshie in the Greater Accra Region on Thursday.

The burial followed an autopsy at the 37 Military Hospital mortuary days after he was pronounced dead.

A brief and emotional ceremony was held for him where his colleagues and family paid their last respects at the 37 Military Hospital Mosque.

The National Chief Imam, Sheik Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, led the prayers after, which some rites and military traditions were performed to pave the way for the internment

Imoro Sherrif was killed by unknown persons Saturday night, 4th March 2023, after visiting his family in the town, the Military said in a statement on Tuesday.

News of his murder necessitated a “search and arrest” operation by the Military with reports of some excesses.

GNA

