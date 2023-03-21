“I will make Cape Coast North stronghold of NDC” — Walker  

By Isaac Arkoh

Cape Coast, Mar 21, GNA – Mr. Charles Kojo Walker, a parliamentary hopeful for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Cape Coast North Constituency, has vowed to win the seat and make it a stronghold of the party if given the nod.

The forty-year-old road contractor said the visible signs of economic desperation and hopelessness had eroded the political fortunes of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the area, aside its failed campaign promises, making the NDC more attractive.

For that matter, he said: “The party needs someone who has the face, background, and competence among others to battle with the NPP in the coming elections.

“The delegates know my abilities and I am convinced they will allow me to lead the NDC in the parliamentary elections. I am working hard to win the seat and maintain the constituency as the stronghold of the party in the Central Region,” Mr Walker assured.

Speaking to scores of party supporters after filling his nomination form at the party’s constituency office on Monday, Mr. Walker thanked all party faithful for their unflinching support in diverse ways.

Contending for the second time, Mr Walker faces stiff competition from Mr Kwamena Minta Nyarku, the incumbent Member of Parliament and Mr William Abeiku Hayford, a 30 year-old Engineer.

He said his years of commitment to champion development and care for the vulnerable, informed his decision to join the race.

The constituency, he explained, needed more developmental projects and jobs, hence the need for a development-oriented lawmaker, who could lobby for projects and undertake initiatives to spearhead the overall development of the area.

Calling on the delegates, Mr. Walker urged all aspirants to conduct their campaigns with decorum and decency, devoid of insults to galvanize the support of the grassroots for victory in 2024.

He reminded them to be mindful that the contest was internal and that the main goal was to recapture political power from the NPP.

“We should do clean and neat campaigns. Let us avoid insults and other misconduct and beware that whoever wins the primaries will need the support of others for victory,” he stated.

Mr Evans Nii-Boye, the Constituency Director of Elections, and other executives, thoroughly examined all the documents of the aspirants and passed them pending vetting.

He charged them to put their followers in check to maintain party peace and cohesion for massive electoral victory in the 2024 polls.

